Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

We are contrasting Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.17 N/A -0.95 0.00

Demonstrates Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 183.29% upside potential. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.6 average target price and a 876.74% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Minerva Neurosciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 99.2% respectively. About 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.