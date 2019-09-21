Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.68 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 highlights Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.59. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 14.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

11.6 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Its rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 3 2.60

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 131.75% and an $20 average price target. Competitively Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has an average price target of $167.4, with potential upside of 29.56%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 95.4%. About 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.