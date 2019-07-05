Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 52 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7%

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.38 and its 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.02 beta which makes it 102.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.4 while its Quick Ratio is 14.4. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 194.12% at a $20 average price target. Competitively Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $82.67, with potential upside of 49.12%. The information presented earlier suggests that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. looks more robust than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 13.19%. 0.8% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.