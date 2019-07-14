Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.38 beta means Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s volatility is 38.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Forward Pharma A/S’s 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 206.75% and an $20 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 20.7%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86% Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -3.86% weaker performance while Forward Pharma A/S has 31.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 7 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.