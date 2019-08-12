Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 213.51 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 192.40% upside potential and an average price target of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares and 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. was more bearish than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.