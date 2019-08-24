Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

As Biotechnology companies, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 125.40 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.59 shows that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.3 beta and it is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 194.99% and an $20 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 35.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.