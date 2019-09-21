Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Since Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.06 N/A 12.15 5.16

In table 1 we can see Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.59 shows that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 131.75%. Competitively the average target price of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $77, which is potential 50.77% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.