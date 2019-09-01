Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.78 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.59 beta means Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s volatility is 59.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 2.35 beta which is 135.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 180.11%. Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 60.28%. Based on the data given earlier, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 17.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.