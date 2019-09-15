Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 150.00%. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 130.77%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 35.1%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance while Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.