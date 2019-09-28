Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 33.60M -1.38 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28 0.00 44.86M -2.77 0.00

Demonstrates Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 451,006,711.41% -56.4% -36.9% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 160,042,811.27% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 132.27% and an $19 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 84.20%. Based on the data shown earlier, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares and 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.