Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 5.54 N/A 5.49 20.63

Table 1 highlights Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.59 beta indicates that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.65 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 195.42% for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. with consensus price target of $20. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $167.5 consensus price target and a 50.64% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares and 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.7% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance while Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.