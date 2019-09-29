Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 8 0.00 33.60M -1.38 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 2 0.00 8.82M -1.14 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 448,000,000.00% -56.4% -36.9% Akari Therapeutics Plc 462,943,522.99% -367% -151.7%

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc is 380.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the -2.8 beta.

The Current Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

$19 is Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 132.27%.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 4.9%. About 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance while Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.