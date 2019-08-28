Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

We are contrasting Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 79.93 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 209.12% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 46.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. was less bearish than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.