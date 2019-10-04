Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) Reaches $4.66 After 8.00% Down Move; Richardson Electronics LTD (RELL)’s Sentiment Is 0.44

Richardson Electronics LTD (RELL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.49, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 8 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 18 sold and reduced their holdings in Richardson Electronics LTD. The active investment managers in our database reported: 5.55 million shares, down from 5.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Richardson Electronics LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 11 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 179 shares traded. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) has declined 42.38% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.38% the S&P500.

More notable recent Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Richardson Electronics Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Erise helps X-ray tube remanufacturer avoid injunction – Kansas City Business Journal” published on October 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Richardson Healthcare Receives CE Mark Approval for its ALTA750®, Replacement Tube for Canon/Toshiba CXB-750D – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Buy Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Richardson Electronics Wins Sapphire Global Distributor Award from Qorvo – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $74.16 million. The companyÂ’s Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as are used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. for 192,400 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 50,600 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 243,646 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 127,811 shares.

