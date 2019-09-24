Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Comparison side by side

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 128.78 N/A -2.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Translate Bio Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 143.61%. Meanwhile, Translate Bio Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 104.48%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Translate Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.