Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Comparing side by side

Both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.32 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.59 beta means Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s volatility is 59.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.98 beta and it is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Its competitor Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 131.75% and an $20 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.32% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. was less bearish than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.