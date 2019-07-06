Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.60 N/A -0.75 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.38 beta. Teligent Inc. on the other hand, has 1.45 beta which makes it 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, Teligent Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 193.26% upside potential.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Teligent Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 83.8%. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Teligent Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Teligent Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Teligent Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.