Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Comparison side by side

Since Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 69 16.15 N/A -0.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.38 shows that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s beta is 2.22 which is 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Its competitor Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus price target of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 193.26%. Competitively the consensus price target of Seattle Genetics Inc. is $86.25, which is potential 24.91% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. looks more robust than Seattle Genetics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.2% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86% Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -3.86% weaker performance while Seattle Genetics Inc. has 12.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.