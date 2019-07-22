Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Comparing side by side

Since Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Omeros Corporation 16 14.36 N/A -2.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6%

Risk and Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.38 and it happens to be 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Omeros Corporation’s 3.55 beta is the reason why it is 255.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

$20 is Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 206.28%. Competitively the average target price of Omeros Corporation is $27.5, which is potential 87.71% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Omeros Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.2% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.2% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.04% are Omeros Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86% Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -3.86% weaker performance while Omeros Corporation has 70.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Omeros Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.