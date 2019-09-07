Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Comparing side by side

Both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.14 N/A -6.84 0.00

Demonstrates Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk and Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 168.82% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20. Competitively the consensus target price of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $20, which is potential 100.00% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. seems more appealing than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares and 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. 0.7% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has stronger performance than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.