Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Comparison side by side

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 184.09% and an $20 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 0.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 33.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.