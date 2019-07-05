Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Comparing side by side

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.28 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s 1.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.66 beta and it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 194.12% upside potential. Competitively Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.4, with potential upside of 245.51%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 44.8%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. was less bearish than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.