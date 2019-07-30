Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Comparing side by side

Both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.38 and its 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a -0.31 beta and it is 131.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 212.01% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 81.2% and 4.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -3.86% weaker performance while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 19.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.