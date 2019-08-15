Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 207.69%. Meanwhile, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $3.88, while its potential upside is 24.76%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 50.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance while Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.