Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparing side by side

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.07 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.59 shows that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 10.4 and 10.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 194.99% at a $20 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 331.65%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 82.5% respectively. 0.7% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.