Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 12.16 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a 0.64 beta which is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 150.00% for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. with average target price of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 5.2% respectively. About 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.