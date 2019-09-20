Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Comparison side by side

Both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Demonstrates Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc. has 11.4 and 11.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVROBIO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 134.74% and an $20 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 67.7%. About 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend while AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors AVROBIO Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.