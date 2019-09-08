Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Comparing side by side

Since Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. which has a 10 Current Ratio and a 10 Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 168.82% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20. Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $70, while its potential upside is 400.00%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 97% respectively. 0.7% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.