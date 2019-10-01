Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Comparison side by side

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 8 0.00 33.60M -1.38 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 447,403,462.05% -56.4% -36.9% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,942,681,763.51% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility and Risk

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11.6 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Its rival Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 232.75% upside potential and a consensus target price of $19. Competitively the average target price of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6, which is potential 212.50% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. looks more robust than Aptose Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 20.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance while Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.