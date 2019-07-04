Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Contrasting side by side

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 89.67 N/A -7.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Risk & Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.38 and it happens to be 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

11.6 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Its rival Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

The consensus target price of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 194.12%. Competitively Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $127, with potential upside of 74.83%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 89.3%. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.