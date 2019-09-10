Minerva Advisors Upped Its Holding in Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) by $665,180 as Valuation Declined; Cvs Health (CVS) Position Held by Regions Financial Corp

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 6,665 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 16/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 45 PCT Y/Y AT 757.1 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – Harbert Discovery Fund, LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Ecology & Environment; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP – PURCHASED SECURITIES OF ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT BASED ON BELIEF THAT SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED”; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – YUNNAN YUNTOU ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY 002200.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO HALT REVIEW OF ITS SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT PROPOSAL; 17/05/2018 – Viva Gold to Commence Drill Program at Tonopah Gold Project; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ecology and Environment Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEI); 19/04/2018 – Ecology and Environment, Inc. Awarded Contract with Trust to Conduct Site Investigations throughout Navajo Nation; 08/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN BID FOR ECOLOGICAL PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 294.2 MLN YUAN; 08/03/2018 SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT IN XUZHOU CITY, JIANGSU PROVINCE, WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT TOTALLING 2.81 BLN YUAN

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 157.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 250,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 410,014 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.11M, up from 159,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 9.30M shares traded or 14.83% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minerva Advsr Ltd holds 0.92% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 149,685 shares. Mill Road Mngmt Lc invested in 6.66% or 463,072 shares. Needham Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 29,972 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 18,543 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 11,286 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 432 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 3,321 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 143,590 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 9,198 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru Inc has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). North Star Investment Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Blackrock holds 9,257 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 128,517 shares. Harbert Fund Advsrs invested in 286,600 shares.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $177.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Utd Sts Oil Fd Lp (USO) by 106,800 shares to 7,218 shares, valued at $90,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gen Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,755 shares, and cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).