Minerva Advisors Upped Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Stake by $665,180 as Share Value Declined; Rutabaga Capital Management Stake in Titan Machinery (TITN) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 110,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The hedge fund held 288,279 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 399,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $421.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 114,635 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Agriculture Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC TITN.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Construction Revenue Up 3%-8%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Titan Machinery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TITN); 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 International Revenue Flat to Up 5%

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.69% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 208 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 14/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MAY 15; 27/04/2018 – Harbert Discovery Fund, LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Ecology & Environment; 21/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS IT EXPECTS TO WIN ROAD CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 376.2 MLN YUAN; 08/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ECO-ENGINEERING CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 522.6 MLN YUAN; 22/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN GREENING PPP PROJECT FOR 255.8 MLN YUAN; 17/05/2018 – Viva Gold to Commence Drill Program at Tonopah Gold Project; 13/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 14 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO ASSET ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – SHANDONG MEICHEN ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300237.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BLN YUAN; 15/05/2018 – TRITECH GROUP LTD TTGL.Sl – UNIT ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT; 23/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONTRACT ON PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 494 MLN YUAN

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 262,843 shares to 528,131 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 261,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 792,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR).

More notable recent Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Titan Machinery (TITN) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Titan Machinery Inc. to Present at the 2019 ICR Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Titan Machinery and Farmers Edge Partner to Deliver Precision Digital Solutions with Enhanced Equipment Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold TITN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.28 million shares or 3.53% more from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability Com has 29,072 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 10,490 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 226,396 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc stated it has 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 8,700 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp accumulated 0.01% or 17,188 shares. Teton owns 153,435 shares. Brandywine Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 262,467 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Rutabaga Mngmt Ltd Ma has invested 1.24% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Northern Trust holds 227,701 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 20,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 856 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 2,500 shares.

Analysts await Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.28 per share. TITN’s profit will be $7.32M for 14.39 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Titan Machinery Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,550.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 0% or 432 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). 463,072 were accumulated by Mill Road Management Ltd Llc. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). 1 are held by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 12,675 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology invested in 0% or 128,517 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 143,590 shares. Minerva Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 149,685 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. 3,321 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). 9,257 were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Needham Invest Llc, New York-based fund reported 29,972 shares.