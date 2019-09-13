Minerva Advisors Stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy (USAP) Has Lifted by $934,725 as Stock Price Rose; Guggenheim Capital Position in Take (TTWO) Lowered by $464,204

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy (USAP) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 62,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.60% . The hedge fund held 448,489 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 386,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Universal Stainless & Alloy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 37,598 shares traded. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) has declined 45.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USAP News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Mgmt Buys Into Universal Stainless & Alloy Products; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Stainless & Alloy Product, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAP); 03/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS INC – CHRISTOPHER SCANLON HAS BEEN NAMED CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Universal Stainless 1Q EPS 28c; 03/04/2018 – Universal Stainless Names Christopher T. Scanlon as Vice Pres of Finance, CFO and Treasurer; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL STAINLESS NAMES CHRISTOPHER T. SCANLON AS VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE, CFO AND TREASURER; 25/04/2018 – Universal Stainless Reports Substantial Increase in First Quarter 2018 Sales and Profitability; 24/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 4,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 55,124 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, down from 59,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $125.36. About 1.35 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 43,940 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $25.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 14,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, American Century has 0.22% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Daiwa has 5,759 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Llc holds 13,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9,455 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity. Fil Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cibc Asset Management owns 66,137 shares. Tekne Limited Liability Co holds 5.51% or 193,069 shares. Pnc Financial Group Incorporated has 7,107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 5,092 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 9,079 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 126,413 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Lc reported 22,083 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested in 745,069 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc owns 11,944 shares.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.35 million for 25.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $184.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.