Minerva Advisors Stake in Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Raised by $665,180 as Market Valuation Declined; Targa Res (TRGP) Holder Castleark Management Trimmed Holding

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 67.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 43,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,880 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $868,000, down from 64,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 2.02 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 9,079 shares traded or 87.51% up from the average. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 28/03/2018 – YUNNAN YUNTOU ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY 002200.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO HALT REVIEW OF ITS SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT PROPOSAL; 17/05/2018 – Viva Gold to Commence Drill Program at Tonopah Gold Project; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP – PURCHASED SECURITIES OF ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT BASED ON BELIEF THAT SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED”; 20/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 262.99 MLN YUAN; 08/03/2018 SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT IN XUZHOU CITY, JIANGSU PROVINCE, WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT TOTALLING 2.81 BLN YUAN; 12/03/2018 – E & E Receives ACEC Platinum Award for Work on Rockaway Pipeline; 16/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 45 PCT Y/Y AT 757.1 MLN YUAN; 11/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GROUP 603955.SS SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET RESTRUCTURING; 16/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WORTH 172.48 MLN YUAN; 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $177.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 34,070 shares to 99,815 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 33,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT).

