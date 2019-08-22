Minerva Advisors Stake in Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Has Upped by $665,180; As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Share Value Rose, Daruma Capital Management Lowered Stake

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 157 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 28/03/2018 – YUNNAN YUNTOU ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY 002200.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO HALT REVIEW OF ITS SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.2 BLN YUAN; 22/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN GREENING PPP PROJECT FOR 255.8 MLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONSTRUCTION EPC CONTRACT WORTH 124.8 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Rev $25.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR PPP PROJECT WORTH ABOUT 628.4 MLN YUAN; 15/05/2018 – TRITECH GROUP LTD TTGL.Sl – UNIT ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT; 14/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MAY 15; 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION; 17/05/2018 – Viva Gold to Commence Drill Program at Tonopah Gold Project

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 3,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 16,987 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, down from 20,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $205.79. About 332,957 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $177.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

