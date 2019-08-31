Minerva Advisors Stake in Bb&T (BBT) Trimmed by $353,372 as Stock Value Rose; Ppl Com Stk (PPL) Holding Maintained by Zebra Capital Management Llc

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 7,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 8,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 6.66 million shares traded or 54.34% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com Stk (PPL) by 140.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 25,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 42,957 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 17,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 4.50 million shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Bankshares accumulated 9,974 shares. Smithfield Trust Co holds 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 3,255 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 39,651 shares. Compton Cap Ri invested in 17,500 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 0.14% stake. Atria Invests Ltd reported 16,052 shares. Jefferies Gru Llc owns 109,746 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 16,062 were reported by Conning. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 293,033 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Natl Pension Ser has 787,364 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt reported 22,061 shares. Shell Asset invested in 52,342 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pinnacle Ltd stated it has 100,085 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.2% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co Com Stk (NYSE:TTC) by 5,007 shares to 5,797 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teletech Hldgs Inc Com Stk by 8,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,458 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $768.14M for 11.68 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Partners reported 5.74 million shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,067 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Richard C Young invested 1.81% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Fiduciary Company has invested 0.07% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 5.78M shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 6,365 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Creative Planning owns 175,990 shares. Kdi Prtnrs Ltd holds 2.75% or 167,752 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,368 shares. Cardinal Mngmt holds 1.19% or 89,225 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 53,000 shares. The Georgia-based Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 0.3% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 9,172 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Incorporated reported 97 shares.

