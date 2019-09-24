Minerva Advisors Raised Its Holding in Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) by $450,680 as Stock Price Declined; Corvex Management LP Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Lowered by $24.51 Million as Stock Rose

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 331,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.45M, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.96. About 1.70M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile Is Said to Move Toward Sprint Merger at $24 Billion (5); 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle rural call violations probe; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video); 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts T-Mobile US Inc. Rtgs On Watch Neg On Merger Agrmnt; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 45,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 194,753 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 149,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 3,581 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN VILLAGE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH 140.6 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP – PURCHASED SECURITIES OF ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT BASED ON BELIEF THAT SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED”; 13/03/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE $25.1 MLN VS $24.7 MLN; 29/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN EPC PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 210 MLN YUAN; 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT HOLDER HARBERT REPORTS 7.7% STAKE; 16/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WORTH 172.48 MLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT AND PARTNERS SIGN PPP PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT TOTALLING ABOUT 390.6 MLN YUAN; 29/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL 1.07 BLN YUAN; 16/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 45 PCT Y/Y AT 757.1 MLN YUAN

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verizon (VZ) Teams Up With Boingo to Promulgate 5G Coverage – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sprint (S) Launches 5G in 4 More Cities to Extend Coverage – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “6 Stocks Poised to Score Big on the 5G Wave – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NYC sues T-Mobile over sales abuses – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons New T-Mobile Can Succeed Despite Its Merger Concessions – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91M for 20.19 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline Trust holds 0.05% or 4,500 shares. Bp Pcl holds 0.09% or 34,000 shares. Chase Invest Counsel has invested 2.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 660 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Captrust invested in 2,135 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 50,599 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 38 shares. Seatown Pte has 80,788 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Wexford Cap Lp holds 70,506 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. The New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.96% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ww Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 11,831 shares. Bank holds 25,158 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 223,238 are held by Amp Capital Investors Ltd. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 244,680 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $184.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 1 investors sold EEI shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 1.60 million shares or 0.49% more from 1.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Vanguard Gp Inc owns 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 77,257 shares. Harbert Fund Advsr has invested 4.58% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). 29,972 were reported by Needham Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 126,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 8,480 shares. Minerva Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 8,807 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% or 432 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 143,690 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 1 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Mill Road Mngmt Llc invested in 463,072 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock.