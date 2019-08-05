Minerva Advisors Raised Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Position by $665,180; Shares Declined; As Merck & Co. (MRK) Stock Rose, Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (MRK) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 51,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 250,830 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, down from 302,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.41 million shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAP. MS; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 09/03/2018 – CFRA Had Merck KGaA at Buy; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 10/03/2018 – Top 3 for the past week; #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.66M market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 9,079 shares traded or 87.51% up from the average. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION; 17/05/2018 – Viva Gold to Commence Drill Program at Tonopah Gold Project; 29/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN EPC PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 210 MLN YUAN; 10/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN RIVER REGULATION PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.07 BLN YUAN; 28/03/2018 – YUNNAN YUNTOU ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY 002200.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO HALT REVIEW OF ITS SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT PROPOSAL; 15/05/2018 – TRITECH GROUP LTD TTGL.Sl – UNIT ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT; 13/03/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE $25.1 MLN VS $24.7 MLN; 21/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONSTRUCTION EPC CONTRACT WORTH 124.8 MLN YUAN; 19/04/2018 – Ecology and Environment, Inc. Awarded Contract with Trust to Conduct Site Investigations throughout Navajo Nation; 08/05/2018 – SHANDONG MEICHEN ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300237.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BLN YUAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 3,321 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management has 115,768 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Harbert Fund Advsr has 3.1% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Needham Inv Management Ltd Liability Company reported 29,972 shares stake. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 143,590 shares. North Carolina-based Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). North Star Invest Management Corp reported 12,675 shares. Mill Road Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 463,072 shares. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). 11,286 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 8,480 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 9,198 shares in its portfolio. 128,517 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $177.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

