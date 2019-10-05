Minerva Advisors Position in Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Raised as Shares Declined; Crossvault Capital Management Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Increased as Shares Rose

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 45,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 194,753 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 149,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 11,212 shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 08/03/2018 SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT IN XUZHOU CITY, JIANGSU PROVINCE, WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT TOTALLING 2.81 BLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 14 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO ASSET ACQUISITION; 17/05/2018 – Viva Gold to Commence Drill Program at Tonopah Gold Project; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Rev $25.1M; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN VILLAGE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH 140.6 MLN YUAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ecology and Environment Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEI); 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS IT AND UNIT’S CONSORTIUM SIGNS ROAD CONSTRUCTION PPP CONTRACT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.17 BLN YUAN; 16/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 45 PCT Y/Y AT 757.1 MLN YUAN; 08/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN BID FOR ECOLOGICAL PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 294.2 MLN YUAN; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.2 BLN YUAN

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 67.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 29,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 72,417 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.50M, up from 43,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Llc stated it has 44,759 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 4.68 million shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Com has 0.31% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 289,362 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Levin Capital Strategies LP accumulated 2,602 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 65,811 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag, Germany-based fund reported 256,445 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Bancorporation Na has invested 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc holds 2.75% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 253,659 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 1,698 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management Inc holds 1.27% or 10,460 shares in its portfolio. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 29,600 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 0.26% or 58,555 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department reported 0.61% stake. Crawford Invest Counsel has 0.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 10,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 1 investors sold EEI shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 1.60 million shares or 0.49% more from 1.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 8,480 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 3,211 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% or 8,807 shares. 77,257 are held by Vanguard Group Inc. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 10,210 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 143,690 shares stake. Bank Of America De has 432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Communication Mn has 1 shares. Mill Road Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 463,072 shares. Needham Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 9,019 shares in its portfolio. Minerva Advsr Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 194,753 shares. Harbert Fund reported 287,330 shares or 4.58% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 126,517 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI).

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $184.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

