Minerva Advisors Position in Bb&T (BBT) Cut by $353,372; Targa Res (TRGP) Holding Held by Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 10,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,006 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 108,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 628,296 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 7,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.83. About 2.05M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Brandywine Investment Ltd has 687,077 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 62,155 were accumulated by Norinchukin National Bank The. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Co holds 21,917 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc has 1.32% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 9,656 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management has 56,560 shares. Art Limited Com has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 27,012 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 8.84 million shares. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership owns 10,425 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. New England Research And Mngmt Inc stated it has 17,725 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Company holds 0.97% or 384,595 shares. Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Co has 0.37% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 168,211 shares.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BBT’s profit will be $837.81M for 11.33 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,003 shares to 129,990 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 7,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,527 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).