Minerva Advisors Maintains Position in Universal Stainless & Alloy (USAP); As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stock Rose, Holder Columbus Circle Investors Has Upped Position

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 26,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 537,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.60 million, up from 511,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $67.39. About 2.45M shares traded or 135.39% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 24/04/2018 – Seattle Seahawks Extend Official Partnership With Ticketmaster; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 20/04/2018 – Popcast: Pop’s Category Killers, From Live Nation to Spotify, Under the Microscope; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Conc; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy (USAP) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 62,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.60% . The hedge fund held 448,489 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 386,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Universal Stainless & Alloy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 44,341 shares traded. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) has declined 45.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.76% the S&P500.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $184.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold USAP shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 10.19% less from 6.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 173,272 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co accumulated 200 shares. Us State Bank De reported 2,149 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Retail Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 17,332 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). 188,534 were accumulated by Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Next Century Growth Investors Lc holds 0.53% or 264,187 shares. Moreover, Forest Hill Capital Limited has 1.41% invested in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) for 252,544 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Walthausen And Limited Liability holds 77,440 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 0% stake.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 36,396 shares to 607,425 shares, valued at $54.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 2,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,443 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na reported 200 shares stake. Kames Cap Pcl invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 61,639 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Wisconsin-based fund reported 74,450 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 242,441 shares. Dupont Cap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 11,518 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 40,354 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 635,095 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 189,591 shares. Amp Cap Investors invested in 0.03% or 85,339 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated accumulated 1.39M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wells Fargo Communication Mn owns 909,875 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.68% or 35,554 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Brinker Cap owns 22,721 shares.

