Minerva Advisors Maintains Position in Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI); Park National Upped Its Disney (Walt) Company (DIS) Position

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company's stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 1,083 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500.

Park National Corp increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Company (DIS) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 22,242 shares as the company's stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,350 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57M, up from 289,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $177.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ecology and Environment, Inc. Extends Filing Date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Signs of Economic Slowing – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Ecology and Environment Inc. Receives Nasdaq Determination Letter – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ecology and Environment, Inc. Declares 64th Consecutive Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ecology and Environment Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notice – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America De invested in 432 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 8,480 shares in its portfolio. Mill Road Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6.66% stake. Needham Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.11% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 29,972 shares. Acadian Asset Management holds 18,543 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 9,198 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 143,590 were reported by Dimensional Fund Lp. Harbert Fund Advsrs has 286,600 shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 1 shares. Panagora Asset holds 3,321 shares. Minerva Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.92% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Renaissance Technologies Lc invested in 128,517 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 11,286 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Comml Bank invested in 31,266 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Global Thematic Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.69% or 520,528 shares. Rdl Fin reported 14,461 shares stake. Legacy Private Tru accumulated 50,506 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Argent reported 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Punch Assocs Investment Management accumulated 56,260 shares. Investec Asset Limited has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Family Mngmt holds 1.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,060 shares. Parkwood Lc stated it has 60,600 shares. 2.05 million were reported by Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Rice Hall James & Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Webster National Bank N A holds 0.55% or 34,370 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 0.18% or 9,601 shares. Sarasin Prtn Llp has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Barbara Oil Company has 0.53% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 9,433 shares to 57,816 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 61,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569,545 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).