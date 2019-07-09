Minerva Advisors Lowered Bb&T (BBT) Position as Share Value Declined; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Carnival (CCL)

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 4.03 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 7,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 3.34M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Com holds 25,160 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.13% or 1.11M shares. Millennium Ltd reported 0% stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 508,794 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc holds 16,139 shares. Ledyard Bancorp reported 25,720 shares. Coastline reported 48,890 shares stake. Altavista Wealth Mngmt reported 0.18% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Aspiriant Ltd Com reported 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Calamos Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% or 144,930 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,177 shares. 26,896 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). New York-based Art Advisors Lc has invested 0.19% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Heartland Advisors has invested 0.5% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BBT’s profit will be $842.58M for 11.23 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "BB&T readies for Charlotte move with plans for hangar at CLT – Charlotte Business Journal" on May 29, 2019

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "6 Stocks to Buy Based on Insider Buying – Investorplace.com" on July 06, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longer Investments stated it has 35,345 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 443 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Lc stated it has 4,710 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 4,373 shares. Davis R M Incorporated stated it has 0.51% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Raymond James Na has 0.15% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 50,993 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.08% or 626,687 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc invested in 179 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 42,518 shares. Mirae Asset Co reported 14,381 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Com Limited has 0.07% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). South Dakota Invest Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 42,000 shares. 421 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling.