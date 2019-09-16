Minerva Advisors Lifted Its Saga Communications (SGA) Stake; Noble Energy (NBL) Holder Poplar Forest Capital Has Lowered Its Position

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 88,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.74M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 3.58M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: First Production Anticipated Early in Next Decade; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Remains Operator of the Field With a 25 % Working Interest; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 01/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 25C; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 21/04/2018 – DJ Noble Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBL)

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Saga Communications Inc (SGA) by 42.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 40,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 135,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 95,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Saga Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 8,291 shares traded. Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) has declined 15.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SGA News: 06/03/2018 – Saga Communications 4Q Rev $31.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saga Communications Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGA); 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces The Retirement Of Chief Operating Officer; 08/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE INCREASED 7.1% TO $28 MLN; 23/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, REPORTS RETIREMENT OF COO; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces that Chris Forgy is Appointed Senior Vice President/Operations; 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications Chief Operating Officer Warren Lada to Retire; 26/03/2018 – Saga Comms Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 23 Days; 24/05/2018 – Saga Commun, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 Saga Communications 4Q EPS $2.51

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $227,781 activity.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $184.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

