Minerva Advisors Lifted Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Holding; Shorts at Wave Life Sciences LTD. – Ordinary Shares (WVE) Lowered By 9.42%

Wave Life Sciences LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WVE) had a decrease of 9.42% in short interest. WVE’s SI was 3.81M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.42% from 4.20M shares previously. With 455,000 avg volume, 8 days are for Wave Life Sciences LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WVE)’s short sellers to cover WVE’s short positions. The SI to Wave Life Sciences LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 15.25%. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 139,142 shares traded. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) has declined 44.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.46% the S&P500. Some Historical WVE News: 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PACT MOVING TOWARD CANDIDATE SELECTION; 06/04/2018 – WaVe Life Sciences Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 09/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE SCIENCES – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, $170.0 MLN CASH FROM TAKEDA IN APRIL, ENABLE FUNDING OPERATING, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS TO 2020 END; 03/05/2018 – WaVe Life Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – WaVe Life Sciences at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WAVE Life Sciences 1Q Loss $35.2M; 17/04/2018 – WaVe Life Sciences at Leerink Partners CNS Day Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS

Minerva Advisors Llc increased Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) stake by 79.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Minerva Advisors Llc acquired 66,518 shares as Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI)’s stock declined 4.15%. The Minerva Advisors Llc holds 149,685 shares with $1.65 million value, up from 83,167 last quarter. Ecology & Envrnmt Inc now has $65.20 million valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 18,629 shares traded or 127.68% up from the average. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 08/05/2018 – SHANDONG MEICHEN ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300237.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT, HARBERT HAVE DISCUSSED SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 12/03/2018 – E & E Receives ACEC Platinum Award for Work on Rockaway Pipeline; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Rev $25.1M; 23/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONTRACT ON PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 494 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE $25.1 MLN VS $24.7 MLN; 13/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 14 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO ASSET ACQUISITION; 14/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MAY 15; 29/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN EPC PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 210 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Loss/Shr 18c

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company has market cap of $737.11 million. The firm is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy , and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). The Germany-based Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). 286,600 are held by Harbert Fund Advsrs Inc. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 432 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). North Star Inv invested in 12,675 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mill Road Mgmt Llc accumulated 463,072 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,480 shares. Needham Mgmt Ltd Com has 29,972 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation owns 128,517 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Minerva Advisors Lc stated it has 0.92% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 1 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0% stake. Vanguard Grp owns 77,257 shares.