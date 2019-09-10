Minerva Advisors Lifted Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Holding by $665,180; Mcdonalds (MCD) Position Maintained by Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 11,226 shares traded or 17.57% up from the average. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS IT AND UNIT’S CONSORTIUM SIGNS ROAD CONSTRUCTION PPP CONTRACT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.17 BLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT HOLDER HARBERT REPORTS 7.7% STAKE; 08/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN BID FOR ECOLOGICAL PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 294.2 MLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONSTRUCTION EPC CONTRACT WORTH 124.8 MLN YUAN; 10/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN RIVER REGULATION PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.07 BLN YUAN; 08/05/2018 – SHANDONG MEICHEN ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300237.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BLN YUAN; 29/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN EPC PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 210 MLN YUAN; 22/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN GREENING PPP PROJECT FOR 255.8 MLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT AND PARTNERS SIGN PPP PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT TOTALLING ABOUT 390.6 MLN YUAN; 16/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WORTH 172.48 MLN YUAN

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 26,064 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 24,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $217.26. About 2.47M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McDonaldâ€™s Corporation (MCD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MKM On McDonald’s: The Future Is Now – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like McDonald’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCD) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Limited Liability Co holds 24,593 shares. Fagan Assoc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,861 shares. 1,900 were accumulated by Annex Advisory. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.51% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2.08M shares. Tobam accumulated 123,398 shares. Granite Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 0.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi holds 0.12% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,741 shares. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.56% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Goelzer Investment Mgmt invested 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Capstone Inc holds 4.96% or 152,784 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,830 shares. 7,618 are held by Monroe Bancorporation Tru Mi. 2,218 are owned by Lipe & Dalton. Hamel Assoc Incorporated invested 0.95% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). North Star Asset Mngmt reported 2,370 shares.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE) by 4,290 shares to 1,098 shares, valued at $88,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Lrg Cp Grwth Alphad (FTC) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,017 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $177.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based North Star Management has invested 0.02% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Blackrock reported 9,257 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Harbert Fund holds 3.1% or 286,600 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3,321 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 9,198 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 143,590 shares. Bridgeway Capital Incorporated accumulated 115,768 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 128,517 shares. Morgan Stanley has 11,286 shares. Mill Road Management Ltd Liability Company holds 6.66% or 463,072 shares. Needham Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 29,972 shares. Bancorp Of America De has 432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Communication Mn owns 1 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 18,543 shares.