Minerva Advisors Increases Position in Saga Communications (SGA); Private Capital Advisors Lowered Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stake by $1.23 Million; Stock Declined

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Saga Communications Inc (SGA) by 42.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 40,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 135,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 95,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Saga Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 5,443 shares traded. Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) has declined 15.38% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SGA News: 24/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – INCREASED BOARD SIZE TO SEVEN, APPOINTED WARREN LADA TO BOARD EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q EPS 26c; 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications Chief Operating Officer Warren Lada to Retire; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces that Chris Forgy is Appointed Senior Vice President/Operations; 23/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, REPORTS RETIREMENT OF COO; 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces The Retirement Of Chief Operating Officer; 08/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE INCREASED 7.1% TO $28 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q Rev $28M; 15/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Share

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 16,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 17,608 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 33,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 2.07M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Energy Stocks Gurus Are Buying – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Upstream Segment Will Continue to Drive Growth for XOM Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil’s Dividend? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monarch Capital Management owns 76,452 shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Factory Mutual Com holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.50 million shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management has invested 2.99% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hwg LP holds 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 1,108 shares. 2,623 are held by Towercrest. Jag Mgmt Lc owns 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,175 shares. Regal Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Georgia-based Capital has invested 0.64% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mirae Asset Invests Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Marietta Inv Prns Limited Liability reported 57,986 shares. 22,384 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 34,614 shares. 22,765 are held by Crossvault Management Lc. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership owns 30,116 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 186,997 shares stake.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $353.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 7,738 shares to 66,563 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.60 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $227,781 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.37, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold SGA shares while 7 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.49 million shares or 0.16% more from 4.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 37,638 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 2,529 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Price T Rowe Md holds 628,955 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). American Gru, New York-based fund reported 2,416 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc owns 41,424 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Citigroup Inc invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc holds 394 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 55,451 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Service Group Inc has invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Bancorp Of America De holds 2,109 shares.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $184.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.