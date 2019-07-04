Minerva Advisors Increases Holding in Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI); As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stock Price Declined, Holder G-F-W Energy X LP Has Decreased Its Position by $300,902

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 1.34 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company's stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 56 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,379 are owned by Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Corp. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 549,154 shares in its portfolio. Van Den Berg I Incorporated accumulated 1.11M shares. Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 127,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 164 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 2,298 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed Inc has invested 0.03% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd has 11,413 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 102,412 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher owns 798,107 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. 612,201 were reported by Mackenzie. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 390,146 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 18,543 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 12,675 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 77,257 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 128,517 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Blackrock invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 143,590 shares. Mill Road Mgmt Ltd reported 463,072 shares. Needham Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 29,972 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 11,286 shares stake. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 115,768 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Harbert Fund Advsrs Incorporated holds 286,600 shares.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $177.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.