Minerva Advisors Holds Stake in Saga Communications (SGA); Waters Parkerson & Company Decreased Its Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Holding by $757,848; Share Price Rose

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 9,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 497,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.84 million, down from 506,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 3.29M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Saga Communications Inc (SGA) by 42.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 40,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 135,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 95,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Saga Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 3,546 shares traded. Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) has declined 15.38% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SGA News: 06/03/2018 – Saga Communications 4Q Rev $31.5M; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications; Board Size Increasess to Seven; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q Rev $28M; 26/03/2018 – Saga Comms Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 23 Days; 24/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – INCREASED BOARD SIZE TO SEVEN, APPOINTED WARREN LADA TO BOARD EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Share; 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces The Retirement Of Chief Operating Officer; 06/03/2018 Saga Communications 4Q EPS $2.51; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q EPS 26c; 24/05/2018 – Saga Commun, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Architects Ltd Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Loomis Sayles And Com LP reported 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Woodstock Corp reported 123,691 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability invested in 2,758 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Boston Advisors Lc invested in 91,334 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management Lp has 0.28% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.74% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 74,415 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.82% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 44.26 million shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.39% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 66,581 shares. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 6,511 shares. Oarsman stated it has 12,509 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell by 6,340 shares to 72,238 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ) by 10,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 24.40 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $184.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

