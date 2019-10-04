Minerva Advisors Holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Trimmed as Market Value Rose; As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Ledyard National Bank Cut Its Position

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 32.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 3,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 7,192 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $812,000, down from 10,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $113.03. About 1.19M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $663.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 304,655 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 10/04/2018 – GREAT LAKES CARING, NATIONAL HOME HEALTH CARE MERGE; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss $9.3M; 10/04/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Merge to Become Leader in Home-Based Care; 15/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU, CSCSU Great Lakes Host CAPS Program Participants; 25/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Denim Day Event; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporati, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLDD); 19/03/2018 – NOAA: Study: Climate change soon to be main cause of heat waves in West, Great Lakes; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.0C (2 EST.); 16/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Wins $51.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown, Portman Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Buy Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation? – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2015, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Momentum Builds – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “KBR Gets $52 Million Contract Extension From Marine Corps – Nasdaq” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Small Cap Stocks Priced Below $20 for Strong Returns – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30 million for 20.00 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt has 141,000 shares. 3.94M were reported by Jennison Assoc Lc. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 4,322 shares in its portfolio. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.56% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Bessemer Group holds 0.01% or 151,800 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 50,100 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 73,205 shares in its portfolio. Sei Communication holds 202,740 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 17,925 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Susquehanna Intl Llp has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). State Street Corp has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt owns 147,825 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). New York State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 429,041 shares.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $442.95 million for 23.16 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.